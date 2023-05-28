Christian Yelich Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Giants - May 28
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 5:24 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Christian Yelich -- with a slugging percentage of .294 in his past 10 games, including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the San Francisco Giants, with Alex Cobb on the hill, on May 28 at 2:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Giants.
Christian Yelich Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Giants Starter: Alex Cobb
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Christian Yelich? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Christian Yelich At The Plate
- Yelich leads Milwaukee with a slugging percentage of .404, fueled by 14 extra-base hits.
- Yelich has gotten at least one hit in 61.2% of his games this season (30 of 49), with at least two hits 13 times (26.5%).
- He has homered in six games this year (12.2%), homering in 3.4% of his chances at the plate.
- Yelich has an RBI in 16 of 49 games this season, with multiple RBI in seven of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 46.9% of his games this season (23 of 49), he has scored, and in 11 of those games (22.4%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Christian Yelich Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|19
|.220
|AVG
|.253
|.333
|OBP
|.314
|.288
|SLG
|.405
|2
|XBH
|6
|1
|HR
|3
|8
|RBI
|8
|16/8
|K/BB
|21/7
|3
|SB
|4
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|23
|16 (61.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|14 (60.9%)
|6 (23.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (30.4%)
|13 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|10 (43.5%)
|3 (11.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (13.0%)
|10 (38.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (26.1%)
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Giants pitching staff ranks 11th in the league.
- The Giants' 4.09 team ERA ranks 12th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Giants rank 15th in baseball in home runs given up (60 total, 1.2 per game).
- Cobb gets the start for the Giants, his 11th of the season. He is 4-1 with a 2.17 ERA and 52 strikeouts through 58 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Tuesday, the right-hander tossed seven innings against the Minnesota Twins, giving up three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 35-year-old's 2.17 ERA ranks fourth, 1.310 WHIP ranks 48th, and 8.1 K/9 ranks 43rd among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.