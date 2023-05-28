Michael Conforto and the San Francisco Giants (27-25) will be looking for a series sweep when they clash with the Milwaukee Brewers (27-25) at American Family Field on Sunday, May 28. First pitch is scheduled for 2:10 PM ET.

The Giants have been listed as -135 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Brewers (+110). San Francisco (-1.5) is the favorite on the run line. The game's over/under is listed at 8.5 runs.

Brewers vs. Giants Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, May 28, 2023

Time: 2:10 PM ET

TV: BSWI

Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Probable Pitchers: Alex Cobb - SF (4-1, 2.17 ERA) vs Colin Rea - MIL (1-3, 4.71 ERA)

Brewers vs. Giants Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Brewers vs. Giants Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Giants have won 10 out of the 22 games, or 45.5%, in which they've been favored.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter, the Giants have a 6-10 record (winning only 37.5% of their games).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for San Francisco.

The Giants were the moneyline favorite for four of their last 10 games, and they finished 3-1 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- San Francisco and its opponents combined to go over the total four times.

The Brewers have won in 11, or 47.8%, of the 23 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Brewers have a mark of 8-8 in contests where bookmakers favor them by +110 or worse on the moneyline.

The Brewers have played as underdogs in seven of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Milwaukee and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Brewers vs. Giants Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Michael Brosseau 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (+150) Christian Yelich 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+230) Owen Miller 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+900) 0.5 (+200) Jesse Winker 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+220) Brian Anderson 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+220)

Brewers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +2500 11th 1st Win NL Central -120 - 1st

