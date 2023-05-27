Victor Caratini Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Giants - May 27
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 2:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After batting .171 with two home runs, four walks and five RBI in his past 10 games, Victor Caratini and the Milwaukee Brewers face the San Francisco Giants (who will start Logan Webb) at 4:10 PM ET on Saturday.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Giants.
Victor Caratini Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Giants Starter: Logan Webb
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Victor Caratini At The Plate
- Caratini has two home runs and seven walks while hitting .220.
- Caratini has gotten at least one hit in 47.1% of his games this season (eight of 17), with at least two hits three times (17.6%).
- He has gone deep in two of 17 games played this season, and in 3% of his plate appearances.
- In five games this year, Caratini has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in five of 17 games so far this season.
Victor Caratini Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|6
|.235
|AVG
|.348
|.435
|OBP
|.400
|.588
|SLG
|.348
|2
|XBH
|0
|2
|HR
|0
|4
|RBI
|2
|3/6
|K/BB
|5/1
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|8
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (62.5%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (25.0%)
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (25.0%)
|2 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (25.0%)
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The Giants pitching staff is 11th in MLB with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Giants have a 4.15 team ERA that ranks 12th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Giants rank 15th in baseball in home runs given up (60 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Giants are sending Webb (3-5) out for his 11th start of the season. He is 3-5 with a 3.32 ERA and 65 strikeouts through 65 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Miami Marlins, when he went six scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
- The 26-year-old ranks 28th in ERA (3.32), 26th in WHIP (1.123), and 30th in K/9 (9) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
