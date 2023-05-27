Tyrone Taylor -- 1-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the San Francisco Giants, with Logan Webb on the hill, on May 27 at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Giants.

Tyrone Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: American Family Field
  • Giants Starter: Logan Webb
  • TV Channel: BSWI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Discover More About This Game

Tyrone Taylor At The Plate

  • Taylor has three doubles, a home run and two walks while batting .194.
  • In 10 of 19 games this season (52.6%), Taylor has reached base safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
  • He has hit a home run in one of 19 games, and in 1.5% of his plate appearances.
  • Taylor has driven in a run in four games this year (21.1%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
  • He has scored in four of 19 games so far this year.

Tyrone Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
3 GP 6
.273 AVG .167
.273 OBP .158
.273 SLG .333
0 XBH 1
0 HR 1
0 RBI 2
1/0 K/BB 2/0
2 SB 1
8 GP 11
6 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (36.4%)
1 (12.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (9.1%)
2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (18.2%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (9.1%)
2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (18.2%)

Giants Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 11th in the league.
  • The Giants have the 12th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.15).
  • Giants pitchers combine to surrender 60 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 15th in the league).
  • Webb makes the start for the Giants, his 11th of the season. He is 3-5 with a 3.32 ERA and 65 strikeouts in 65 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty last appeared on Saturday against the Miami Marlins, when he threw six scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 26-year-old's 3.32 ERA ranks 28th, 1.123 WHIP ranks 26th, and 9 K/9 ranks 30th.
