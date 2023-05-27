On Saturday, Rowdy Tellez (hitting .333 in his past 10 games) and the Milwaukee Brewers face the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Logan Webb. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Giants.

Rowdy Tellez Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023

4:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Giants Starter: Logan Webb

Logan Webb TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Rowdy Tellez At The Plate

Tellez leads Milwaukee with 38 hits and an OBP of .347 this season.

Among the qualified batters in MLB play, he ranks 81st in batting average, 54th in on-base percentage, and 15th in slugging.

Tellez will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .400 with two homers during his last games.

Tellez has had a hit in 31 of 46 games this season (67.4%), including multiple hits seven times (15.2%).

In 11 games this year, he has gone deep (23.9%, and 7.1% of his trips to the plate).

Tellez has picked up an RBI in 37.0% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 13.0% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in two contests.

He has scored in 17 of 46 games this season, and more than once 3 times.

Rowdy Tellez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 19 .229 AVG .246 .296 OBP .333 .583 SLG .508 7 XBH 7 5 HR 5 11 RBI 12 10/5 K/BB 22/9 0 SB 0 Home Away 21 GP 25 17 (81.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (56.0%) 2 (9.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (20.0%) 9 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (32.0%) 6 (28.6%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (20.0%) 10 (47.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (28.0%)

