Sportsbooks have set player props for Jayson Tatum, Bam Adebayo and others when the Boston Celtics visit the Miami Heat at FTX Arena on Saturday at 8:30 PM ET.

Celtics vs. Heat Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, May 27, 2023
  • Time: 8:30 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: TNT
  • Location: Miami, Florida
  • Venue: FTX Arena

NBA Props Today: Boston Celtics

Jayson Tatum Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
30.5 (-115) 10.5 (-111) 5.5 (-139) 2.5 (-175)
  • Saturday's points prop bet for Tatum is 30.5 points. That is 0.4 more than his season average of 30.1.
  • Tatum has averaged 1.7 fewer rebounds per game (8.8) than his prop bet total in Saturday's game (10.5).
  • Tatum has averaged 4.6 assists per game, 0.9 fewer than Saturday's assist over/under (5.5).
  • Tatum's 3.2 made three-pointers per game is 0.7 more than his over/under in Saturday's game (2.5).

Jaylen Brown Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
22.5 (-128) 5.5 (-133) 3.5 (-128) 2.5 (+120)
  • The 22.5-point over/under set for Jaylen Brown on Saturday is 4.1 less than his season scoring average (26.6).
  • He averages 1.4 more rebounds than his prop bet Saturday of 5.5.
  • Brown picks up 3.5 assists per game, equal to his prop bet on Saturday.
  • He makes 2.4 three-pointers per game, 0.1 fewer than his prop bet total on Saturday (2.5).

Derrick White Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
13.5 (-125) 3.5 (+130) 2.5 (-105) 2.5 (-111)
  • Saturday's prop bet for Derrick White is 13.5 points, 1.1 more than his season average.
  • White averages 0.1 more rebounds than his over/under on Saturday (which is 3.5).
  • White averages 3.9 assists, 1.4 more than his over/under for Saturday.
  • White, at 1.8 three-pointers made per game, averages 0.7 less than his over/under on Saturday.

NBA Props Today: Miami Heat

Bam Adebayo Props

PTS REB AST
17.5 (-115) 8.5 (-133) 3.5 (+130)
  • Adebayo is averaging 20.4 points in the 2022-23 season, 2.9 higher than Saturday's prop total.
  • Adebayo has grabbed 9.2 boards per game, 0.7 more than his over/under for Saturday's game.
  • Adebayo averages 3.2 assists, 0.3 less than his over/under on Saturday.

Jimmy Butler Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
28.5 (-120) 7.5 (-115) 5.5 (-161) 0.5 (-175)
  • The 28.5-point total set for Jimmy Butler on Saturday is 5.6 more points than his season scoring average.
  • Butler has averaged 5.9 rebounds per game, 1.6 less than his prop bet in Saturday's game (7.5).
  • Butler has averaged 5.3 assists per game, 0.2 fewer than Saturday's assist over/under (5.5).
  • Butler has averaged 0.6 made three-pointers per game, 0.1 more than his over/under in Saturday's game (0.5).

