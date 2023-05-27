Brewers vs. Giants Probable Starting Pitchers Today - May 27
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 7:48 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The Milwaukee Brewers (27-24) square off against the San Francisco Giants (26-25) on Saturday at American Family Field, at 4:10 PM ET.
The probable pitchers are Corbin Burnes (4-4) for the Brewers and Logan Webb (3-5) for the Giants.
Brewers vs. Giants Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Saturday, May 27, 2023
- Time: 4:10 PM ET
- TV: BSWI
- Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Venue: American Family Field
- Probable Pitchers: Burnes - MIL (4-4, 3.97 ERA) vs Webb - SF (3-5, 3.32 ERA)
Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Corbin Burnes
- The Brewers' Burnes (4-4) will make his 11th start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up five earned runs in five innings pitched on Monday in his last outing, a matchup with the Houston Astros.
- The 28-year-old has pitched in 10 games this season with an ERA of 3.97, a 2.43 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.218.
- He has started 10 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in five of them.
- Burnes has pitched five or more innings in eight straight games and will look to extend that streak.
Corbin Burnes vs. Giants
- The Giants are batting .245 this season, 17th in MLB. They have a team slugging percentage of .418 (12th in the league) with 71 home runs.
- This season, the right-hander has pitched against the Giants in one game, and they have gone 4-for-22 with a home run and two RBI over six innings.
Giants Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Logan Webb
- Webb (3-5 with a 3.32 ERA and 65 strikeouts in 65 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Giants, his 11th of the season.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, the right-hander tossed six scoreless innings against the Miami Marlins while surrendering four hits.
- The 26-year-old has a 3.32 ERA and 9 strikeouts per nine innings over 10 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .248 to his opponents.
- Webb is seeking his seventh quality start in a row.
- Webb is seeking his 11th straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 6.5 innings per start.
- This season, the 26-year-old ranks 28th in ERA (3.32), 26th in WHIP (1.123), and 30th in K/9 (9) among pitchers who qualify.
