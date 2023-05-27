Saturday's game between the Milwaukee Brewers (27-24) and the San Francisco Giants (26-25) at American Family Field has a good chance to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-4, with the Brewers securing the victory. Game time is at 4:10 PM ET on May 27.

The probable starters are Corbin Burnes (4-4) for the Brewers and Logan Webb (3-5) for the Giants.

Brewers vs. Giants Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: BSWI

Brewers vs. Giants Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Brewers 6, Giants 5.

Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Giants

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Brewers Performance Insights

Over the past 10 games, the Brewers have been favored just once and lost that contest.

In its last 10 games with a total, Milwaukee and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Over their last 10 games, the Brewers are 1-2-0 against the spread.

The Brewers have won 15, or 55.6%, of the 27 games they've played as favorites this season.

Milwaukee has a record of 15-12 in games when bookmakers favor them by at least -115 on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Brewers have a 53.5% chance to win.

Milwaukee ranks 25th in the majors with 206 total runs scored this season.

The Brewers have a 4.15 team ERA that ranks 12th across all league pitching staffs.

