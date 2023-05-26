Willy Adames -- .154 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the San Francisco Giants, with Alex Wood on the mound, on May 26 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Giants.

Willy Adames Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023

Friday, May 26, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Alex Wood

Alex Wood TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Discover More About This Game

Willy Adames At The Plate

Adames has six doubles, nine home runs and 22 walks while batting .205.

Adames has gotten a hit in 28 of 50 games this season (56.0%), with more than one hit on eight occasions (16.0%).

He has hit a long ball in 18.0% of his games this season, and 4.2% of his chances at the plate.

In 16 games this year (32.0%), Adames has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (12.0%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 36.0% of his games this year (18 of 50), with two or more runs four times (8.0%).

Willy Adames Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 19 .270 AVG .194 .347 OBP .302 .492 SLG .347 6 XBH 5 4 HR 3 11 RBI 12 17/8 K/BB 19/11 0 SB 2 Home Away 25 GP 25 14 (56.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (56.0%) 4 (16.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (16.0%) 9 (36.0%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (36.0%) 5 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (16.0%) 8 (32.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (32.0%)

Giants Pitching Rankings