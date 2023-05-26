Willy Adames Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Giants - May 26
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 4:24 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Willy Adames -- .154 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the San Francisco Giants, with Alex Wood on the mound, on May 26 at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Giants.
Willy Adames Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Giants Starter: Alex Wood
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Discover More About This Game
Willy Adames At The Plate
- Adames has six doubles, nine home runs and 22 walks while batting .205.
- Adames has gotten a hit in 28 of 50 games this season (56.0%), with more than one hit on eight occasions (16.0%).
- He has hit a long ball in 18.0% of his games this season, and 4.2% of his chances at the plate.
- In 16 games this year (32.0%), Adames has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (12.0%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 36.0% of his games this year (18 of 50), with two or more runs four times (8.0%).
Willy Adames Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|19
|.270
|AVG
|.194
|.347
|OBP
|.302
|.492
|SLG
|.347
|6
|XBH
|5
|4
|HR
|3
|11
|RBI
|12
|17/8
|K/BB
|19/11
|0
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|25
|14 (56.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|14 (56.0%)
|4 (16.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (16.0%)
|9 (36.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (36.0%)
|5 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (16.0%)
|8 (32.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (32.0%)
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Giants pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Giants have the 15th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.21).
- Giants pitchers combine to surrender 60 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 17th in baseball).
- The Giants are sending Wood (0-0) to the mound to make his sixth start of the season. He is 0-0 with a 4.05 ERA and 21 strikeouts through 20 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty's last appearance came on Sunday against the Miami Marlins, when he tossed 4 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing six hits.
- The 32-year-old has an ERA of 4.05, with 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opponents are batting .259 against him.
