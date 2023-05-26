Willy Adames -- .154 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the San Francisco Giants, with Alex Wood on the mound, on May 26 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Giants.

Willy Adames Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: American Family Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Giants Starter: Alex Wood
  • TV Channel: BSWI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Willy Adames? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Willy Adames At The Plate

  • Adames has six doubles, nine home runs and 22 walks while batting .205.
  • Adames has gotten a hit in 28 of 50 games this season (56.0%), with more than one hit on eight occasions (16.0%).
  • He has hit a long ball in 18.0% of his games this season, and 4.2% of his chances at the plate.
  • In 16 games this year (32.0%), Adames has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (12.0%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
  • He has scored in 36.0% of his games this year (18 of 50), with two or more runs four times (8.0%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Willy Adames Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
18 GP 19
.270 AVG .194
.347 OBP .302
.492 SLG .347
6 XBH 5
4 HR 3
11 RBI 12
17/8 K/BB 19/11
0 SB 2
Home Away
25 GP 25
14 (56.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (56.0%)
4 (16.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (16.0%)
9 (36.0%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (36.0%)
5 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (16.0%)
8 (32.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (32.0%)

Giants Pitching Rankings

  • The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Giants pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB.
  • The Giants have the 15th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.21).
  • Giants pitchers combine to surrender 60 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 17th in baseball).
  • The Giants are sending Wood (0-0) to the mound to make his sixth start of the season. He is 0-0 with a 4.05 ERA and 21 strikeouts through 20 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The lefty's last appearance came on Sunday against the Miami Marlins, when he tossed 4 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing six hits.
  • The 32-year-old has an ERA of 4.05, with 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opponents are batting .259 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.