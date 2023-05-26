On Friday, William Contreras (.286 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 54 points below season-long percentage) and the Milwaukee Brewers play the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Alex Wood. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Astros.

William Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: American Family Field
  • Giants Starter: Alex Wood
  • TV Channel: BSWI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

William Contreras At The Plate

  • Contreras has eight doubles, four home runs and 18 walks while batting .248.
  • Contreras has picked up a hit in 68.4% of his 38 games this season, with at least two hits in 15.8% of those games.
  • Looking at the 38 games he has played this year, he's went deep in four of them (10.5%), and in 2.6% of his trips to the plate.
  • In nine games this year (23.7%), Contreras has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (10.5%) he had two or more.
  • He has scored in 15 games this year (39.5%), but has had no multi-run games.

William Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 15
.275 AVG .278
.351 OBP .361
.471 SLG .389
6 XBH 4
2 HR 1
5 RBI 6
10/6 K/BB 12/7
0 SB 0
Home Away
18 GP 20
12 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (70.0%)
3 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (15.0%)
8 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (35.0%)
2 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (10.0%)
4 (22.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (25.0%)

Giants Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective 9.0 K/9, which ranks 11th in the league.
  • The Giants have a 4.21 team ERA that ranks 15th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Giants pitchers combine to allow 60 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 17th in the league).
  • Wood makes the start for the Giants, his sixth of the season. He is 0-0 with a 4.05 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 20 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the lefty tossed 4 1/3 innings against the Miami Marlins, allowing four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
  • The 32-year-old has an ERA of 4.05, with 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opponents are batting .259 against him.
