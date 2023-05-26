Sky vs. Mystics: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - May 26
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 11:36 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
On Friday, May 26, 2023, the Washington Mystics (1-2) face the Chicago Sky (2-0) at 8:00 PM ET on ION.
In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Sky vs. Mystics matchup.
Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!
Sky vs. Mystics Game Info
- Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ION
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Arena: Wintrust Arena
Sky vs. Mystics Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Mystics Moneyline
|Sky Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Mystics (-5)
|157.5
|-200
|+170
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
|BetMGM
|Mystics (-4.5)
|156.5
|-200
|+165
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|PointsBet
|Mystics (-4.5)
|158.5
|-210
|+160
|Bet on this game with PointsBet
Sky vs. Mystics Betting Trends
- The Mystics covered 16 times in 26 chances against the spread last season.
- The Sky won 18 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 14 times.
- Mystics games hit the over 10 out of 26 times last season.
- In Sky games last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 16 times.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.