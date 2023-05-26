Owen Miller -- with a slugging percentage of .684 in his past 10 games, including six extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the San Francisco Giants, with Alex Wood on the hill, on May 26 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Giants.

Owen Miller Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023

Friday, May 26, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field

Giants Starter: Alex Wood

Alex Wood TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Owen Miller At The Plate

Miller is hitting .333 with nine doubles, four home runs and four walks.

Miller has gotten a hit in 26 of 33 games this season (78.8%), including seven multi-hit games (21.2%).

He has hit a long ball in four games this season (12.1%), leaving the park in 3.5% of his trips to the plate.

In 10 games this year, Miller has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored at least once 13 times this year (39.4%), including three games with multiple runs (9.1%).

Owen Miller Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 10 .241 AVG .345 .313 OBP .333 .276 SLG .414 1 XBH 2 0 HR 0 2 RBI 3 4/3 K/BB 4/0 1 SB 2 Home Away 17 GP 16 12 (70.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (87.5%) 2 (11.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (31.3%) 8 (47.1%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (31.3%) 3 (17.6%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (6.3%) 6 (35.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (25.0%)

Giants Pitching Rankings