Michael Brosseau Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Giants - May 26
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 4:24 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Friday, Michael Brosseau and the Milwaukee Brewers play the San Francisco Giants and Alex Wood, with the first pitch at 8:10 PM ET.
He returns to action for the first time since May 26, when he went 0-for-1 against the Astros.
Michael Brosseau Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Giants Starter: Alex Wood
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Looking to place a prop bet on Michael Brosseau? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Michael Brosseau At The Plate
- Brosseau is batting .226 with two doubles, four home runs and four walks.
- This season, Brosseau has totaled at least one hit in 12 of 23 games (52.2%), and had multiple hits twice.
- He has hit a home run in 17.4% of his games in 2023, and 6.1% of his trips to the dish.
- In six games this season, Brosseau has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in four games this season (17.4%), but has had no multi-run games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Michael Brosseau Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|8
|.241
|AVG
|.200
|.241
|OBP
|.310
|.345
|SLG
|.520
|1
|XBH
|4
|1
|HR
|2
|1
|RBI
|6
|7/0
|K/BB
|6/4
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|12
|7 (63.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (41.7%)
|1 (9.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (8.3%)
|2 (18.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (16.7%)
|2 (18.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (16.7%)
|2 (18.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (33.3%)
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 11th in the league.
- The Giants' 4.21 team ERA ranks 15th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to allow 60 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 17th in baseball).
- Wood (0-0 with a 4.05 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 20 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Giants, his sixth of the season.
- In his last appearance on Sunday, the lefty threw 4 1/3 innings against the Miami Marlins, allowing four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- In six games this season, the 32-year-old has an ERA of 4.05, with 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .259 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.