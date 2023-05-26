Christian Yelich Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Giants - May 26
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 4:24 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
On Friday, Christian Yelich (.639 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Milwaukee Brewers face the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Alex Wood. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Giants.
Christian Yelich Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Giants Starter: Alex Wood
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Christian Yelich At The Plate
- Yelich has an OPS of .760, fueled by an OBP of .342 and a team-best slugging percentage of .418 this season.
- Yelich will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .333 over the course of his last games.
- In 63.8% of his games this season (30 of 47), Yelich has picked up at least one hit, and in 13 of those games (27.7%) he recorded at least two.
- He has hit a home run in six games this year (12.8%), homering in 3.5% of his trips to the dish.
- In 16 games this season (34.0%), Yelich has picked up an RBI, and in seven of those games (14.9%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 23 games this season (48.9%), including multiple runs in 11 games.
Christian Yelich Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|19
|.220
|AVG
|.253
|.333
|OBP
|.314
|.288
|SLG
|.405
|2
|XBH
|6
|1
|HR
|3
|8
|RBI
|8
|16/8
|K/BB
|21/7
|3
|SB
|4
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|23
|16 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|14 (60.9%)
|6 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (30.4%)
|13 (54.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|10 (43.5%)
|3 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (13.0%)
|10 (41.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (26.1%)
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Giants pitching staff ranks 11th in the league.
- The Giants' 4.21 team ERA ranks 15th across all league pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to surrender 60 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 17th in the league).
- Wood gets the start for the Giants, his sixth of the season. He is 0-0 with a 4.05 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 20 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was on Sunday against the Miami Marlins, when the lefty threw 4 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing six hits.
- In six games this season, the 32-year-old has a 4.05 ERA and 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .259 to his opponents.
