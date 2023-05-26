The Milwaukee Brewers (27-23) will rely on Christian Yelich when they host Thairo Estrada and the San Francisco Giants (25-25) at American Family Field on Friday, May 26. The first pitch will be thrown at 8:10 PM ET.

The favored Brewers have -140 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Giants, who are listed at +115. Milwaukee is a 1.5-run favorite (at +145 odds). The matchup's total is set at 8 runs.

Brewers vs. Giants Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, May 26, 2023

Friday, May 26, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Probable Pitchers: Freddy Peralta - MIL (5-3, 3.81 ERA) vs Alex Wood - SF (0-0, 4.05 ERA)

Brewers vs. Giants Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Brewers vs. Giants Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Brewers have won 15 out of the 26 games, or 57.7%, in which they've been favored.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -140 or shorter, the Brewers have a 9-7 record (winning 56.2% of their games).

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Milwaukee has a 58.3% chance to win.

In the last 10 games, the Brewers were named the moneyline favorite by bookmakers just one time, a game they lost.

In its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Milwaukee combined with its opponents to go over the run total four times.

The Giants have been victorious in 12, or 50%, of the 24 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This year, the Giants have won six of 14 games when listed as at least +115 or worse on the moneyline.

In five games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Giants have a record of 4-1.

In the last 10 games with a total, San Francisco and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times.

Brewers vs. Giants Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Owen Miller 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+240) Christian Yelich 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+165) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+230) Rowdy Tellez 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+240) Willy Adames 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+180) William Contreras 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+220)

Brewers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +2500 10th 1st Win NL Central -120 - 1st

