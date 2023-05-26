The Milwaukee Brewers and Christian Yelich will square off against the San Francisco Giants and Michael Conforto on Friday at 8:10 PM ET in the second game of a four-game series at American Family Field.

The Brewers are -140 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Giants (+115). Milwaukee is a 1.5-run favorite (at +145 odds). The over/under for the game is set at 8.5 runs.

Rep your team with officially licensed Brewers gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Brewers vs. Giants Odds & Info

Date: Friday, May 26, 2023

Friday, May 26, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Brewers -140 +115 8.5 -105 -115 -1.5 +145 -175

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Brewers Recent Betting Performance

Over the past 10 games, the Brewers have been favored just once and lost that contest.

The Brewers and their opponents have combined to hit the over four times in their last 10 games with a total.

The Brewers have a record of 1-1-0 ATS over their last 10 games. The average over/under established by sportsbooks in Milwaukee's past three games has been 9.2, a run during which the Brewers and their opponents have finished under each time.

Explore More About This Game

Brewers Betting Records & Stats

The Brewers have compiled a 15-11 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 57.7% of those games).

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -140 or shorter, Milwaukee has gone 9-7 (56.2%).

The Brewers have a 58.3% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

In the 50 games in which bookmakers have set an over/under for Milwaukee, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 22 times (22-27-1).

The Brewers have had a run line set for just two contests this season, and went 1-1-0 ATS.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Brewers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 15-10 12-13 12-9 15-14 19-14 8-9

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.