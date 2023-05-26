Friday's contest between the Milwaukee Brewers (27-23) and San Francisco Giants (25-25) matching up at American Family Field has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Brewers, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will start at 8:10 PM ET on May 26.

The probable pitchers are Freddy Peralta (5-3) for the Brewers and Alex Wood for the Giants.

Brewers vs. Giants Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, May 26, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Friday, May 26, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

How to Watch on TV: BSWI

Brewers vs. Giants Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Brewers 5, Giants 4.

Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Giants

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Brewers Performance Insights

Over the past 10 games, the Brewers have been favored just once and lost that contest.

In its last 10 games with a total, Milwaukee and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

The Brewers have a record of 1-1-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

The Brewers have won 15, or 57.7%, of the 26 games they've played as favorites this season.

This season Milwaukee has won nine of its 16 games, or 56.2%, when favored by at least -140 on the moneyline.

The Brewers have a 58.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Milwaukee has scored 205 runs (4.1 per game) this season, which ranks 24th in MLB.

The Brewers have the 12th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.03).

Brewers Schedule