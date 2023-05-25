On Thursday, Victor Caratini (.167 batting average in his past 10 games, with two home runs, four walks and five RBI) and the Milwaukee Brewers play the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Scott Alexander. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Astros.

Victor Caratini Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Thursday, May 25, 2023

7:40 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Scott Alexander

Scott Alexander TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Victor Caratini At The Plate

Caratini is hitting .232 with two home runs and seven walks.

In 50.0% of his 16 games this season, Caratini has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.

In 16 games played this season, he has homered in two of them.

In five games this year, Caratini has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored a run in five of 16 games so far this season.

Victor Caratini Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 6 .235 AVG .348 .435 OBP .400 .588 SLG .348 2 XBH 0 2 HR 0 4 RBI 2 3/6 K/BB 5/1 0 SB 0 Home Away 8 GP 8 3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (62.5%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (25.0%) 3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (25.0%) 2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (25.0%)

