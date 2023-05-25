The Milwaukee Brewers and Darin Ruf, who went 1-for-1 last time in action, battle Scott Alexander and the San Francisco Giants at American Family Field, Thursday at 7:40 PM ET.

He reached base in his only plate appearance in his last appearance against the Astros.

Darin Ruf Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Thursday, May 25, 2023

Thursday, May 25, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Giants Starter: Scott Alexander

Scott Alexander TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Darin Ruf At The Plate

Ruf is hitting .278 with three doubles and five walks.

This season, Ruf has recorded at least one hit in eight of 15 games (53.3%), and had multiple hits twice.

In 15 games played this year, he has not hit a home run.

Ruf has had an RBI in three games this year.

He has scored a run in two games this year, but just one run each time.

Darin Ruf Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 5 .333 AVG .182 .385 OBP .357 .417 SLG .273 1 XBH 1 0 HR 0 2 RBI 1 4/1 K/BB 5/3 0 SB 0 Home Away 5 GP 10 4 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (40.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (10.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (20.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (10.0%)

Giants Pitching Rankings