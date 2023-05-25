Thairo Estrada and the San Francisco Giants (24-25) will visit Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers (27-22) at American Family Field on Thursday, May 25, with a start time of 7:40 PM ET.

The Brewers have been listed as +105 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the Giants (-125). A 9-run over/under has been listed in the game.

Brewers vs. Giants Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, May 25, 2023

Time: 7:40 PM ET

TV: BSWI

Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Probable Pitchers: Scott Alexander - SF (4-0, 4.42 ERA) vs TBA - MIL

Brewers vs. Giants Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Brewers vs. Giants Betting Trends and Insights

The Giants have won nine, or 42.9%, of the 21 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Giants have a record of 7-10 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -125 or shorter (41.2% winning percentage).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for San Francisco.

The Giants were the moneyline favorite in five of their last 10 games, and went 3-2 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all had set totals), San Francisco combined with its opponents to go over the run total three times.

The Brewers have come away with 11 wins in the 22 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This year, the Brewers have won 10 of 18 games when listed as at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Brewers have played as underdogs in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 3-4 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Milwaukee and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Brewers vs. Giants Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Christian Yelich 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+155) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+200) Owen Miller 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+240) Darin Ruf 0.5 (-125) 0.5 (-125) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+230) Brian Anderson 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+290) Rowdy Tellez 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+220)

Brewers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +2500 10th 1st Win NL Central -120 - 1st

