Thairo Estrada and the San Francisco Giants will play Rowdy Tellez and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field in the first of a four-game series, on Thursday at 7:40 PM ET.

Date: Thursday, May 25, 2023

Thursday, May 25, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

The Brewers rank 10th in Major League Baseball with 62 home runs.

Fueled by 125 extra-base hits, Milwaukee ranks 16th in MLB with a .394 slugging percentage this season.

The Brewers have a team batting average of .238 this season, which ranks 21st among MLB teams.

Milwaukee has scored 205 runs (4.2 per game) this season, which ranks 23rd in MLB.

The Brewers have an OBP of .311 this season, which ranks 21st in MLB.

The Brewers rank 24th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.2 whiffs per contest.

Milwaukee averages just 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 26th in the majors.

Milwaukee has pitched to a 4.01 ERA this season, which ranks 13th in baseball.

The Brewers have a combined WHIP of 1.281 as a pitching staff, which ranks 14th in MLB.

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Brewers Starter Opponent Starter 5/20/2023 Rays L 8-4 Away Eric Lauer Zach Eflin 5/21/2023 Rays W 6-4 Away Freddy Peralta Jalen Beeks 5/22/2023 Astros L 12-2 Home Corbin Burnes Cristian Javier 5/23/2023 Astros W 6-0 Home Colin Rea J.P. France 5/24/2023 Astros W 4-0 Home Adrian Houser Brandon Bielak 5/25/2023 Giants - Home - Scott Alexander 5/26/2023 Giants - Home Freddy Peralta Alex Wood 5/27/2023 Giants - Home Corbin Burnes Logan Webb 5/28/2023 Giants - Home Colin Rea Alex Cobb 5/30/2023 Blue Jays - Away Adrian Houser Yusei Kikuchi 5/31/2023 Blue Jays - Away - Alek Manoah

