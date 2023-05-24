William Contreras -- .158 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Houston Astros, with Brandon Bielak on the mound, on May 24 at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Astros.

William Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Wednesday, May 24, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Brandon Bielak

Brandon Bielak TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

William Contreras At The Plate

Contreras is batting .252 with eight doubles, four home runs and 17 walks.

In 26 of 37 games this year (70.3%) Contreras has had a hit, and in six of those games he had more than one (16.2%).

He has gone deep in 10.8% of his games in 2023, and 2.6% of his trips to the dish.

Contreras has had an RBI in nine games this year (24.3%), including four multi-RBI outings (10.8%).

He has scored in 15 games this season (40.5%), but has had no multi-run games.

William Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 15 .275 AVG .278 .351 OBP .361 .471 SLG .389 6 XBH 4 2 HR 1 5 RBI 6 10/6 K/BB 12/7 0 SB 0 Home Away 17 GP 20 12 (70.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (70.0%) 3 (17.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (15.0%) 8 (47.1%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (35.0%) 2 (11.8%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (10.0%) 4 (23.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (25.0%)

Astros Pitching Rankings