William Contreras Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Astros - May 24
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 8:30 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
William Contreras -- .158 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Houston Astros, with Brandon Bielak on the mound, on May 24 at 1:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Astros.
William Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Astros Starter: Brandon Bielak
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
William Contreras At The Plate
- Contreras is batting .252 with eight doubles, four home runs and 17 walks.
- In 26 of 37 games this year (70.3%) Contreras has had a hit, and in six of those games he had more than one (16.2%).
- He has gone deep in 10.8% of his games in 2023, and 2.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Contreras has had an RBI in nine games this year (24.3%), including four multi-RBI outings (10.8%).
- He has scored in 15 games this season (40.5%), but has had no multi-run games.
William Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|15
|.275
|AVG
|.278
|.351
|OBP
|.361
|.471
|SLG
|.389
|6
|XBH
|4
|2
|HR
|1
|5
|RBI
|6
|10/6
|K/BB
|12/7
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|20
|12 (70.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|14 (70.0%)
|3 (17.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (15.0%)
|8 (47.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (35.0%)
|2 (11.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (10.0%)
|4 (23.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (25.0%)
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The Astros pitching staff is second in the league with a collective 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Astros have the top team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.23).
- Astros pitchers combine to surrender 49 home runs (one per game), the eighth-fewest in the league.
- Bielak (1-1 with a 2.89 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 18 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Astros, his fourth of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday against the Oakland Athletics, the righty went five innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering five hits.
- In four games this season, the 27-year-old has a 2.89 ERA and 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .329 to his opponents.
