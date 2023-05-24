Tyrone Taylor -- 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Houston Astros, with Brandon Bielak on the hill, on May 24 at 1:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI against the Astros.

Tyrone Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Wednesday, May 24, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Brandon Bielak

Brandon Bielak TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on Tyrone Taylor? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Tyrone Taylor At The Plate

Taylor is batting .179 with two doubles, a home run and two walks.

This season, Taylor has posted at least one hit in eight of 17 games (47.1%), and had multiple hits twice.

He has homered in one of 17 games, and in 1.7% of his plate appearances.

Taylor has driven in a run in four games this season (23.5%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.

He has scored a run in four of 17 games so far this year.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Tyrone Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 3 GP 6 .273 AVG .167 .273 OBP .158 .273 SLG .333 0 XBH 1 0 HR 1 0 RBI 2 1/0 K/BB 2/0 2 SB 1 Home Away 6 GP 11 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (36.4%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (9.1%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (18.2%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (9.1%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (18.2%)

Astros Pitching Rankings