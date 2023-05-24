Top Player Prop Bets for Brewers vs. Astros on May 24, 2023
Christian Yelich and Yordan Alvarez are among the players with prop bets for the taking when the Milwaukee Brewers and the Houston Astros meet at American Family Field on Wednesday (at 1:10 PM ET).
Brewers vs. Astros Game Info
- When: Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET
- Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers
Adrian Houser Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: -110)
Houser Stats
- The Brewers will send Adrian Houser (0-0) to the mound for his fourth start this season.
Houser Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Rays
|May. 19
|6.0
|4
|0
|0
|4
|1
|vs. Royals
|May. 13
|4.0
|8
|3
|3
|2
|1
|at Giants
|May. 7
|4.2
|7
|2
|2
|5
|1
Christian Yelich Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +240)
Yelich Stats
- Yelich has five doubles, seven home runs, 18 walks and 24 RBI (44 total hits). He's also swiped 10 bases.
- He has a slash line of .259/.340/.412 on the season.
- Yelich has hit safely in four games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .263 with a double, a walk and an RBI.
Yelich Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Astros
|May. 23
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Astros
|May. 22
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Rays
|May. 21
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1
|at Rays
|May. 20
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Rays
|May. 19
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Rowdy Tellez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)
Tellez Stats
- Rowdy Tellez has 36 hits with four doubles, 12 home runs, 21 walks and 26 RBI.
- He has a slash line of .255/.348/.539 on the season.
- Tellez has picked up a hit in three games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .308 with two home runs, three walks and three RBI.
Tellez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Astros
|May. 23
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Astros
|May. 22
|2-for-3
|1
|1
|1
|5
|at Rays
|May. 21
|1-for-2
|1
|1
|2
|4
|at Rays
|May. 20
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Rays
|May. 19
|0-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: Houston Astros
Yordan Alvarez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
Alvarez Stats
- Alvarez has 46 hits with 11 doubles, 12 home runs, 23 walks and 46 RBI.
- He's slashed .303/.407/.612 on the year.
Alvarez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Brewers
|May. 23
|0-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Brewers
|May. 22
|3-for-4
|3
|2
|5
|9
|vs. Athletics
|May. 21
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Athletics
|May. 20
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|2
|4
|vs. Athletics
|May. 19
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|3
Kyle Tucker Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
Tucker Stats
- Kyle Tucker has nine doubles, seven home runs, 24 walks and 33 RBI (47 total hits). He's also stolen seven bases.
- He has a slash line of .276/.359/.453 on the year.
- Tucker enters this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .294 with a double, a home run, three walks and four RBI.
Tucker Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Brewers
|May. 23
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Brewers
|May. 22
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Athletics
|May. 21
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Athletics
|May. 20
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Athletics
|May. 19
|2-for-3
|1
|1
|3
|6
|0
