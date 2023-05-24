Yordan Alvarez will lead the Houston Astros into a matchup with Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET, in the final game of a three-game series at American Family Field.

The Brewers are favored in this one, at -110, while the underdog Astros have -110 odds to upset. The over/under for the matchup has been listed at 9 runs.

Rep your team with officially licensed Brewers gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Brewers vs. Astros Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Wednesday, May 24, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds PUSH -110 -110 9 -115 -105 - - -

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Brewers Recent Betting Performance

The Brewers have played as the favorite in three of their past 10 games and have gone 2-1 in those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Brewers and their opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Brewers' last 10 games.

Explore More About This Game

Brewers Betting Records & Stats

The Brewers are 15-11 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 57.7% of those games).

Milwaukee has a record of 15-11 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -110 or shorter (57.7% winning percentage).

The Brewers have an implied moneyline win probability of 52.4% in this matchup.

Milwaukee has played in 48 games with set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 22 times (22-25-1).

The Brewers have not had a spread set for a game this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Brewers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 14-9 12-13 11-9 15-13 18-14 8-8

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.