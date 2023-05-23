William Contreras -- with a slugging percentage of .342 in his past 10 games, including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the Houston Astros, with J.P. France on the mound, on May 23 at 7:40 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 against the Astros.

William Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: American Family Field
  • Astros Starter: J.P. France
  • TV Channel: BSWI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Explore More About This Game

William Contreras At The Plate

  • Contreras has eight doubles, four home runs and 17 walks while batting .252.
  • In 70.3% of his 37 games this season, Contreras has picked up at least one hit. He's also had six multi-hit games.
  • He has hit a long ball in four games this year (10.8%), leaving the park in 2.6% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 24.3% of his games this season, Contreras has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 10.8%.
  • He has scored in 15 games this season (40.5%), but has had no multi-run games.

William Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 15
.275 AVG .278
.351 OBP .361
.471 SLG .389
6 XBH 4
2 HR 1
5 RBI 6
10/6 K/BB 12/7
0 SB 0
Home Away
17 GP 20
12 (70.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (70.0%)
3 (17.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (15.0%)
8 (47.1%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (35.0%)
2 (11.8%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (10.0%)
4 (23.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (25.0%)

Astros Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 9.8 K/9, the second-best in MLB.
  • The Astros have the first-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.19).
  • The Astros allow the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (47 total, one per game).
  • France gets the start for the Astros, his fourth of the season. He is 1-0 with a 4.11 ERA and 10 strikeouts through 15 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent appearance on Thursday against the Chicago Cubs, the right-hander tossed 3 2/3 innings, allowing six earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
  • The 28-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.11, with 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents are batting .250 against him.
