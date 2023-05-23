William Contreras -- with a slugging percentage of .342 in his past 10 games, including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the Houston Astros, with J.P. France on the mound, on May 23 at 7:40 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 against the Astros.

William Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Tuesday, May 23, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: J.P. France

J.P. France TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Explore More About This Game

William Contreras At The Plate

Contreras has eight doubles, four home runs and 17 walks while batting .252.

In 70.3% of his 37 games this season, Contreras has picked up at least one hit. He's also had six multi-hit games.

He has hit a long ball in four games this year (10.8%), leaving the park in 2.6% of his trips to the dish.

In 24.3% of his games this season, Contreras has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 10.8%.

He has scored in 15 games this season (40.5%), but has had no multi-run games.

William Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 15 .275 AVG .278 .351 OBP .361 .471 SLG .389 6 XBH 4 2 HR 1 5 RBI 6 10/6 K/BB 12/7 0 SB 0 Home Away 17 GP 20 12 (70.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (70.0%) 3 (17.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (15.0%) 8 (47.1%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (35.0%) 2 (11.8%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (10.0%) 4 (23.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (25.0%)

Astros Pitching Rankings