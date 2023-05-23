Heat vs. Celtics: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Miami Heat are 1.5-point favorites heading into a decisive Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Boston Celtics at FTX Arena on Tuesday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on TNT. The Heat hold a 3-0 lead in the series. The point total is set at 216.5 in the matchup.
Heat vs. Celtics Odds & Info
- When: Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: FTX Arena in Miami, Florida
- TV: TNT
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Heat
|-1.5
|216.5
Heat Betting Records & Stats
- Miami's 82 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 216.5 points 47 times.
- Miami has an average total of 219.3 in its games this year, 2.8 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- The Heat are 30-52-0 against the spread this season.
- Miami has entered the game as favorites 56 times this season and won 35, or 62.5%, of those games.
- This season, Miami has won 33 of its 54 games, or 61.1%, when favored by at least -120 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for the Heat.
Celtics Betting Records & Stats
- Boston has played 62 games this season that finished with a point total over 216.5 points.
- Boston's matchups this season have a 229.4-point average over/under, 12.9 more points than this game's total.
- Boston has a 45-37-0 record against the spread this year.
- The Celtics have been underdogs in eight games this season and have come away with the win four times (50%) in those contests.
- This season, Boston has won three of its seven games when it is the underdog by at least +100 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies Boston has a 50% chance of walking away with the win.
Heat vs Celtics Additional Info
Heat vs. Celtics Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)
|Games Over 216.5
|% of Games Over 216.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Heat
|47
|57.3%
|109.5
|227.4
|109.8
|221.2
|219.6
|Celtics
|62
|75.6%
|117.9
|227.4
|111.4
|221.2
|227.8
Additional Heat Insights & Trends
- The Heat have an 8-2 record against the spread while going 8-2 overall over their past 10 contests.
- In their past 10 contests, the Heat have hit the over seven times.
- In home games, Miami owns a worse record against the spread (14-27-0) compared to its ATS record in road games (16-25-0).
- The Heat record only 1.9 fewer points per game (109.5) than the Celtics give up (111.4).
- Miami is 17-17 against the spread and 26-8 overall when scoring more than 111.4 points.
Additional Celtics Insights & Trends
- Boston is 4-6 against the spread and 4-6 overall over its past 10 contests.
- In their past 10 games, the Celtics have hit the over seven times.
- This season, Boston is 23-18-0 at home against the spread (.561 winning percentage). On the road, it is 22-19-0 ATS (.537).
- The Celtics' 117.9 points per game are 8.1 more points than the 109.8 the Heat give up to opponents.
- Boston has put together a 40-21 ATS record and a 49-12 overall record in games it scores more than 109.8 points.
Heat vs. Celtics Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Heat
|30-52
|19-39
|41-41
|Celtics
|45-37
|7-1
|43-39
Heat vs. Celtics Point Insights
|Heat
|Celtics
|109.5
|117.9
|30
|4
|17-17
|40-21
|26-8
|49-12
|109.8
|111.4
|2
|4
|26-39
|28-8
|39-26
|31-5
