The Milwaukee Brewers, including Christian Yelich (.314 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher J.P. France and the Houston Astros at American Family Field, Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Astros.

Christian Yelich Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023

American Family Field

J.P. France TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Discover More About This Game

Christian Yelich At The Plate

Yelich leads Milwaukee with a slugging percentage of .413, fueled by 12 extra-base hits.

Yelich has picked up a hit in 61.4% of his 44 games this season, with multiple hits in 29.5% of those games.

He has gone deep in 13.6% of his games in 2023 (six of 44), and 3.7% of his trips to the plate.

Yelich has had at least one RBI in 36.4% of his games this season (16 of 44), with more than one RBI seven times (15.9%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 50.0% of his games this season (22 of 44), with two or more runs 11 times (25.0%).

Christian Yelich Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 19 .220 AVG .253 .333 OBP .314 .288 SLG .405 2 XBH 6 1 HR 3 8 RBI 8 16/8 K/BB 21/7 3 SB 4 Home Away 21 GP 23 13 (61.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (60.9%) 6 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (30.4%) 12 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (43.5%) 3 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (13.0%) 10 (47.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (26.1%)

