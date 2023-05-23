The Houston Astros and Milwaukee Brewers will meet on Tuesday at American Family Field, at 7:40 PM ET, with Yordan Alvarez and Christian Yelich -- two hot hitters -- expected to deliver at the plate.

The Astros are favored in this one, at -125, while the underdog Brewers have +105 odds to win. The game's over/under is set at 9.5 runs.

Brewers vs. Astros Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Tuesday, May 23, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Astros -125 +105 9.5 -115 -105 - - -

Brewers Recent Betting Performance

The Brewers have played as the underdog in six of their past 10 games and have gone 2-4 in those contests.

When it comes to the over/under, the Brewers and their foes are 5-5-0 in their last 10 contests.

The previous 10 Brewers contests have not had a runline posted by bookmakers. The average over/under established by bookmakers in Milwaukee's past three games has been 8, a span during which the Brewers and their opponents have hit the over each time.

Brewers Betting Records & Stats

The Brewers have won in 10, or 47.6%, of the 21 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Milwaukee has a record of 9-8, a 52.9% win rate, when it's set as an underdog of +105 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The Brewers have an implied victory probability of 48.8% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Milwaukee's games have gone over the total in 22 of its 47 chances.

The Brewers have yet play a game with a spread this season.

Brewers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 13-9 12-13 11-9 14-13 17-14 8-8

