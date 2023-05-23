Tuesday's game at American Family Field has the Houston Astros (28-19) taking on the Milwaukee Brewers (25-22) at 7:40 PM ET (on May 23). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 5-3 win for the Astros, so expect a tight matchup.

The Astros will give the nod to J.P. France (1-0) against the Brewers and Colin Rea (0-3).

Brewers vs. Astros Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET

Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: BSWI

Watch this game on Fubo!

Brewers vs. Astros Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Astros 5, Brewers 4.

Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Astros

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Brewers Performance Insights

The Brewers have played as the underdog in six of their past 10 games and have gone 2-4 in those contests.

When it comes to the over/under, Milwaukee and its foes are 5-5-0 in its last 10 contests.

Oddsmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Brewers' past 10 matchups.

The Brewers have won in 10, or 47.6%, of the 21 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, Milwaukee has been victorious eight times in 15 chances when named as an underdog of at least +110 or longer on the moneyline.

The Brewers have an implied victory probability of 47.6% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

The offense for Milwaukee is the No. 23 offense in MLB, scoring 4.1 runs per game (195 total runs).

The Brewers have the 14th-ranked ERA (4.18) in the majors this season.

Brewers Schedule