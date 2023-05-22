The Milwaukee Brewers (25-21) are looking for Owen Miller to prolong a 13-game hitting streak against the Houston Astros (27-19), on Monday at 7:40 PM ET, at American Family Field.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Astros will send Cristian Javier (4-1) to the mound, while Corbin Burnes (4-3) will answer the bell for the Brewers.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM

Brewers vs. Astros Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Monday, May 22, 2023

Monday, May 22, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Javier - HOU (4-1, 3.25 ERA) vs Burnes - MIL (4-3, 3.48 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Corbin Burnes

Burnes (4-3 with a 3.48 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 51 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Brewers, his 10th of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he tossed six innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up eight hits.

The 28-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.48, with 8 strikeouts per nine innings in nine games this season. Opponents are hitting .218 against him.

Burnes is seeking his fifth straight quality start.

Burnes will look to last five or more innings for his eighth straight appearance. He's averaging 5.7 frames per outing.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Cristian Javier

Javier (4-1) will take the mound for the Astros, his 10th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday, when he gave up one earned run and allowed two hits in six innings against the Chicago Cubs.

The 26-year-old has pitched in nine games this season with a 3.25 ERA and 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .203.

He's going for his fourth straight quality start.

Javier will look to finish five or more innings for the 10th start in a row.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this year, the 26-year-old ranks 28th in ERA (3.25), seventh in WHIP (.968), and 16th in K/9 (10.1).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.