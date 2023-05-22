Monday's game at American Family Field has the Milwaukee Brewers (25-21) taking on the Houston Astros (27-19) at 7:40 PM ET (on May 22). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 5-3 win for the Brewers, so expect a tight matchup.

The Astros will look to Cristian Javier (4-1) against the Brewers and Corbin Burnes (4-3).

Brewers vs. Astros Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, May 22, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET

American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: BSWI

Brewers vs. Astros Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Brewers 5, Astros 4.

Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Astros

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Brewers Performance Insights

In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Brewers have posted a mark of 2-4.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Milwaukee and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on five occasions.

The last 10 Brewers games have not had a spread set by bookmakers.

The Brewers have been victorious in 10, or 50%, of the 20 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Milwaukee has a win-loss record of 10-9 when favored by -105 or worse by bookmakers this year.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Brewers have a 51.2% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

The offense for Milwaukee is the No. 23 offense in MLB, scoring 4.2 runs per game (193 total runs).

Brewers pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.01 ERA this year, which ranks 11th in MLB.

