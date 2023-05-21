The Tampa Bay Rays (34-13) and the Milwaukee Brewers (24-21) will square off on Sunday, May 21 at Tropicana Field, with Jalen Beeks getting the nod for the Rays and Freddy Peralta toeing the rubber for the Brewers. The first pitch will be thrown at 1:40 PM ET.

The Brewers have been listed as +115 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the favored Rays (-140). An 8-run total is set in the matchup.

Brewers vs. Rays Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, May 21, 2023

Sunday, May 21, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Probable Pitchers: Beeks - TB (1-2, 4.70 ERA) vs Peralta - MIL (4-3, 3.72 ERA)

Brewers vs. Rays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Brewers vs. Rays Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Rays have been favored 41 times and won 31, or 75.6%, of those games.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -140 or shorter, the Rays have gone 28-5 (84.8%).

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 58.3% chance of a victory for Tampa Bay.

The Rays went 3-3 across the six games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Tampa Bay and its opponents combined to go over the total seven times.

The Brewers have been underdogs in 19 games this season and have come away with the win nine times (47.4%) in those contests.

This season, the Brewers have come away with a win six times in 13 chances when named as an underdog of at least +115 or worse on the moneyline.

The Brewers have played as underdogs in six of their past 10 games and have gone 1-5 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Milwaukee and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

Brewers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +3000 12th 1st Win NL Central -155 - 1st

