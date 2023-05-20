As we enter the final round of the PGA Championship, Justin Suh is in eighth place at E.

Looking to place a bet on Justin Suh at the PGA Championship this week? Keep reading for the betting odds and stats you can use before you make your picks.

Justin Suh Insights

Suh has finished under par seven times and carded 10 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 18 rounds.

He has recorded a top-five score once in his last 18 rounds.

Suh has recorded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 18 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.

Suh has finished in the top 10 in one of his past five appearances.

He has qualified for the weekend in four of his past five appearances.

Suh has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 19 40 -3 281 0 14 1 2 $1.6M

PGA Championship Insights and Stats

Courses on the Tour in the past year have averaged 7,300 yards, shorter than the 7,394-yard length for this tournament.

The average course on the PGA Tour in the past year has played to 69.75 strokes per round and a score of -5. At Oak Hill Country Club, the scoring average is higher at +3 per tournament.

The average course Suh has played in the past year has been 99 yards shorter than the 7,394 yards Oak Hill Country Club will be at for this event.

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -6. That's lower than this course, which has a scoring average of +3.

Suh's Last Time Out

Suh was in the 22nd percentile on par 3s at the AT&T Byron Nelson, with an average of 3.13 strokes on the eight par-3 holes.

He averaged 4.09 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 22) at the AT&T Byron Nelson, which landed him in the 17th percentile of the field.

Suh was better than 39% of the golfers at the AT&T Byron Nelson on par-5 holes, averaging 4.50 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.47.

Suh did not have a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the AT&T Byron Nelson (the other participants averaged 1.7).

On the eight par-3s at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Suh had fewer bogeys or worse (one) than the field average (1.8).

Suh's three birdies or better on par-4s at the AT&T Byron Nelson were less than the tournament average of 6.8.

In that last tournament, Suh's par-4 performance (on 22 holes) included a bogey or worse four times (better than the field's average, 4.5).

Suh ended the AT&T Byron Nelson underperforming compared to the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.9), with three on the six par-5 holes.

The field at the AT&T Byron Nelson averaged 0.4 bogeys or worse on the six par-5s, but Suh finished without one.

PGA Championship Time and Date Info

Date: May 18-21, 2023

May 18-21, 2023 Course: Oak Hill Country Club

Oak Hill Country Club Location: Rochester, New York

Rochester, New York Par: 70 / 7,394 yards

70 / 7,394 yards

All statistics in this article reflect Suh's performance prior to the 2023 PGA Championship.

