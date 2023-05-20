The field for the 2023 PGA Championship in Rochester, New York at Oak Hill Country Club includes Joaquin Niemann. The tournament is from May 18-21.

Joaquin Niemann Insights

Niemann has finished below par on 15 occasions, completed his day without a bogey once and finished 14 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 20 rounds played.

He has posted the best score of the day once while finishing in the top-five three times and with a top-10 score in five of his last 20 rounds played.

Niemann has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in six of his last 20 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day 13 times.

Niemann has posted one top-10 finish and four top-20 finishes in his past five appearances.

In his past five appearances, Niemann has finished within five shots of the leader one time and with a better-than-average score four times.

Niemann is aiming for his fifth consecutive finish in the top 20 this week.

Niemann hopes to make the cut for the seventh straight time.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 10 21 -4 280 0 9 1 2 $2.9M

PGA Championship Insights and Stats

Niemann has had an average finish of 41st at this tournament in five appearances, including a personal best 23rd-place.

Niemann has made the cut three times in his previous five entries in this event.

Niemann last competed at this event in 2022 and finished 23rd.

Courses on the PGA Tour have played at an average length of 7,300 yards in the past year. This tournament will be held on a par 70 that registers at 7,394 yards, 94 yards longer than average.

Players have recorded 69.75 strokes per round and an average score of -5 in the past year on the Tour. Events hosted on this course have a higher scoring average of +3.

Courses that Niemann has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,311 yards, 83 yards shorter than the 7,394-yard Oak Hill Country Club this week.

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -1. That is lower than this course's recent scoring average of +3.

Niemann's Last Time Out

Niemann was good on the 16 par-3 holes at the Masters Tournament, averaging 2.88 strokes to finish in the 83rd percentile of the field.

He averaged 4.13 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 40) at the Masters Tournament, which was strong enough to land him in the 72nd percentile among all competitors on par 4s (the tournament average was 4.14).

Niemann was better than 37% of the golfers at the Masters Tournament on the tournament's 16 par-5 holes, averaging 4.69 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.60.

Niemann shot better on par 3s than most players his last time out, carding a birdie or better on six of 16 par-3s at the Masters Tournament (the other participants averaged 1.9).

On the 16 par-3s at the Masters Tournament, Niemann had three bogeys or worse (the other participants averaged 2.5).

Niemann recorded more birdies or better (six) than the tournament average of 3.5 on the 40 par-4s at the Masters Tournament.

In that last tournament, Niemann's showing on the 40 par-4s included a bogey or worse eight times (the field's average was worse, at 8.4).

Niemann finished the Masters Tournament bettering the tournament average of birdies or better on par-5s (5.8) with seven on the 16 par-5 holes.

On the 16 par-5s at the Masters Tournament, Niemann carded more bogeys or worse (two) than the field average (1.3).

PGA Championship Time and Date Info

Date: May 18-21, 2023

May 18-21, 2023 Course: Oak Hill Country Club

Oak Hill Country Club Location: Rochester, New York

Rochester, New York Par: 70 / 7,394 yards

70 / 7,394 yards

