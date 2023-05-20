The Carolina Hurricanes host the Florida Panthers in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals on Saturday, May 20, starting at 8:00 PM ET on TNT. The Panthers have a 1-0 lead in the series. The Hurricanes are favored (-150) in this game against the Panthers (+130).

Get ready for this Stanley Cup Semifinals matchup with a look at who we project to emerge with the victory.

Hurricanes vs. Panthers Predictions for Saturday

Our projections model for this contest calls for a final score of Hurricanes 4, Panthers 2.

Moneyline Pick: Hurricanes (-150)

Hurricanes (-150) Computer Predicted Total: 6.3

6.3 Computer Predicted Spread: Hurricanes (-1.6)

Hurricanes vs Panthers Additional Info

Hurricanes Splits and Trends

The Hurricanes have a 52-21-9 record overall, with a 16-10-26 record in matchups that have required overtime.

Carolina is 25-7-7 (57 points) in its 39 games decided by one goal.

The seven times this season the Hurricanes ended a game with only one goal, they went 2-4-1 (five points).

Carolina has scored exactly two goals in 18 games this season (6-8-4 record, 16 points).

The Hurricanes have scored three or more goals 63 times, and are 52-6-5 in those games (to record 109 points).

In the 25 games when Carolina has recorded a single power-play goal, it registered 44 points after finishing 22-3-0.

In the 74 games when it outshot its opponent, Carolina is 50-19-5 (105 points).

The Hurricanes have been outshot by opponents in 15 games, going 7-5-3 to record 17 points.

Panthers Splits and Trends

The Panthers have posted a record of 11-8-19 in overtime matchups as part of an overall mark of 42-32-8.

Florida has earned 43 points (18-6-7) in its 31 games that finished with a one-goal margin.

This season the Panthers scored only one goal in 10 games and have gone 1-8-1 (three points).

Florida has earned five points (2-14-1 record) this season when scoring exactly two goals .

The Panthers have scored more than two goals in 67 games, earning 102 points from those contests.

This season, Florida has scored a single power-play goal in 39 games and picked up 50 points with a record of 23-12-4.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Florida is 29-24-3 (61 points).

The Panthers have been outshot by opponents in 35 games, going 21-11-3 to register 45 points.

Hurricanes Rank Hurricanes AVG Panthers AVG Panthers Rank 15th 3.2 Goals Scored 3.51 6th 2nd 2.56 Goals Allowed 3.32 21st 3rd 34.8 Shots 36.9 1st 1st 26 Shots Allowed 31.9 22nd 19th 19.8% Power Play % 22.8% 10th 2nd 84.4% Penalty Kill % 76% 23rd

Hurricanes vs. Panthers Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT

TNT Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

