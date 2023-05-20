Saturday's game that pits the Tampa Bay Rays (33-13) against the Milwaukee Brewers (24-20) at Tropicana Field has a projected final score of 5-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Rays, who is slightly favored in this matchup according to our model. First pitch is at 4:10 PM on May 20.

The Rays will give the nod to Zach Eflin (5-1) versus the Brewers and Eric Lauer (4-4).

Brewers vs. Rays Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Brewers vs. Rays Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Rays 5, Brewers 3.

Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Rays

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Brewers Performance Insights

The Brewers have played as the underdog in five of their past 10 games and have gone 1-4 in those contests.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Milwaukee and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on four occasions.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Brewers' past 10 games.

The Brewers have been victorious in nine, or 50%, of the 18 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Milwaukee has played as an underdog of +170 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Brewers have a 37% chance of pulling out a win.

The offense for Milwaukee is the No. 23 offense in baseball, scoring 4.2 runs per game (183 total runs).

Brewers pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.91 ERA this year, ninth-best in baseball.

Brewers Schedule