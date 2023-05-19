Yandy Diaz carries a 12-game hitting streak into the Tampa Bay Rays' (32-13) game versus the Milwaukee Brewers (24-19) at 6:40 PM ET on Friday, at Tropicana Field.

The Rays will give the nod to Shane McClanahan (7-0) versus the Brewers and Adrian Houser.

Brewers vs. Rays Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, May 19, 2023

Friday, May 19, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: McClanahan - TB (7-0, 2.34 ERA) vs Houser - MIL (0-0, 5.19 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Adrian Houser

Houser (0-0) takes the mound first for the Brewers to make his third start this season.

His last appearance was on Saturday against the Kansas City Royals, when the righty threw four innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up eight hits.

He has a 5.19 ERA and 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings while opponents are batting .385 against him over his two appearances this season.

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Shane McClanahan

McClanahan (7-0) will take the mound for the Rays, his 10th start of the season.

The left-hander's last start was on Saturday, when he tossed four innings while giving up four earned runs on five hits in a matchup with the New York Yankees.

The 26-year-old has pitched in nine games this season with a 2.34 ERA and 11 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .203.

In nine starts this season, he's earned six quality starts.

McClanahan has made eight starts of five or more innings in nine chances this season, and averages 5.6 frames when he pitches.

Among qualified pitchers this year, the 26-year-old's 2.34 ERA ranks seventh, 1.220 WHIP ranks 38th, and 11 K/9 ranks sixth.

