Brewers vs. Rays: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
The Tampa Bay Rays and Josh Lowe will hit the field against the Milwaukee Brewers and Rowdy Tellez on Friday at 6:40 PM ET, in the first of a three-game series at Tropicana Field.
The Rays are favored in this one, at -250, while the underdog Brewers have +200 odds to play spoiler. The over/under is 7.5 runs for this matchup (with -120 odds on the over and +100 odds on the under).
Brewers vs. Rays Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, May 19, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV: BSSUN
- Location: St. Petersburg, Florida
- Venue: Tropicana Field
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Rays
|-250
|+200
|7.5
|-120
|+100
|-
|-
|-
Brewers Recent Betting Performance
- The Brewers have played as the underdog in five of their past 10 games and have gone 2-3 in those contests.
- In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Brewers and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total five times.
- Bookmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Brewers' past 10 matchups.
Read More About This Game
Brewers Betting Records & Stats
- The Brewers have been victorious in nine, or 52.9%, of the 17 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- Milwaukee has not been a bigger underdog this season than the +200 moneyline set for this game.
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Brewers have a 33.3% chance of pulling out a win.
- So far this season, Milwaukee and its opponents have hit the over in 19 of its 43 games with a total.
- The Brewers have yet play a game with a spread this season.
Brewers Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|13-8
|11-11
|10-8
|14-11
|17-12
|7-7
