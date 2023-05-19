Friday's contest features the Tampa Bay Rays (32-13) and the Milwaukee Brewers (24-19) facing off at Tropicana Field (on May 19) at 6:40 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 4-3 win for the Rays.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rays will send Shane McClanahan (7-0) to the mound, while Adrian Houser will take the ball for the Brewers.

Brewers vs. Rays Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, May 19, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Friday, May 19, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

BSSUN

Brewers vs. Rays Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Rays 4, Brewers 3.

Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Rays

Total Prediction: Under 7.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Brewers Performance Insights

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Brewers have a record of 2-3.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Milwaukee and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on five occasions.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Brewers' past 10 games.

The Brewers have been victorious in nine, or 52.9%, of the 17 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Oddsmakers have given Milwaukee the worst odds of winning it has seen this season with a +225 moneyline listed for this contest.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Brewers have a 30.8% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Averaging 4.3 runs per game (183 total), Milwaukee is the 22nd-highest scoring team in MLB.

The Brewers have pitched to a 3.97 ERA this season, which ranks 11th in baseball.

Brewers Schedule