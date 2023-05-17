The Boston Celtics and Miami Heat are meeting in the Eastern Conference Finals, with Game 1 on tap.

In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Celtics vs. Heat matchup.

Celtics vs. Heat Game Info

  • Date: Wednesday, May 17, 2023
  • Time: 8:30 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: TNT
  • Location: Boston, Massachusetts
  • Venue: TD Garden

Celtics vs. Heat Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Celtics Moneyline Heat Moneyline
DraftKings Celtics (-8.5) 211.5 -365 +300 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Celtics (-8.5) 211.5 -350 +280 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Celtics (-8) 211 -370 +300 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Celtics (-8.5) 210.5 -360 +300 Bet on this game with Tipico

Celtics vs Heat Additional Info

Celtics vs. Heat Betting Trends

  • The Celtics are outscoring opponents by 6.5 points per game with a +535 scoring differential overall. They put up 117.9 points per game (fourth in the NBA) and give up 111.4 per contest (fourth in the league).
  • The Heat put up 109.5 points per game (30th in league) while giving up 109.8 per outing (second in NBA). They have a -26 scoring differential.
  • The teams combine to score 227.4 points per game, 15.9 more points than this matchup's total.
  • Opponents of these teams average 221.2 combined points per game, 9.7 more points than this matchup's over/under.
  • Boston has put together a 45-34-3 ATS record so far this year.
  • Miami has put together a 30-48-4 record against the spread this season.

Celtics Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG (Reg. Season)
Jayson Tatum 29.5 -115 30.1
Jaylen Brown 24.5 -115 26.6
Marcus Smart 14.5 +100 11.5
Malcolm Brogdon 14.5 -115 14.9
Robert Williams III 7.5 +105 8.0

