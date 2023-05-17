Top Player Prop Bets for Brewers vs. Cardinals on May 17, 2023
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Player props are available for Paul Goldschmidt and Christian Yelich, among others, when the St. Louis Cardinals host the Milwaukee Brewers at Busch Stadium on Wednesday at 7:45 PM ET.
Brewers vs. Cardinals Game Info
- When: Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at 7:45 PM ET
- Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: BSMW
MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers
Christian Yelich Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
Yelich Stats
- Yelich has four doubles, seven home runs, 17 walks and 23 RBI (39 total hits). He's also swiped nine bases.
- He has a .258/.341/.424 slash line on the season.
Yelich Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Cardinals
|May. 15
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Royals
|May. 14
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|2
|5
|1
|vs. Royals
|May. 13
|2-for-4
|2
|2
|3
|8
|0
|vs. Royals
|May. 12
|2-for-3
|0
|0
|2
|2
|1
|vs. Dodgers
|May. 10
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals
Paul Goldschmidt Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)
Goldschmidt Stats
- Goldschmidt has recorded 52 hits with 16 doubles, seven home runs and 22 walks. He has driven in 23 runs with five stolen bases.
- He's slashing .311/.398/.533 so far this year.
Goldschmidt Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Brewers
|May. 16
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Brewers
|May. 15
|2-for-3
|1
|0
|2
|3
|0
|at Red Sox
|May. 14
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0
|at Red Sox
|May. 13
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Red Sox
|May. 12
|3-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
Nolan Gorman Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)
Gorman Stats
- Nolan Gorman has eight doubles, 10 home runs, 19 walks and 33 RBI (35 total hits). He has stolen three bases.
- He has a .285/.382/.593 slash line so far this year.
- Gorman has picked up at least one hit in seven straight games. In his last 10 outings he is batting .346 with three doubles, three home runs, six walks and 10 RBI.
Gorman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Brewers
|May. 16
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Brewers
|May. 15
|3-for-5
|2
|1
|5
|7
|0
|at Red Sox
|May. 14
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|at Red Sox
|May. 13
|1-for-1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|at Red Sox
|May. 12
|1-for-1
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
