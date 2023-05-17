Wednesday's game features the St. Louis Cardinals (17-26) and the Milwaukee Brewers (24-18) facing off at Busch Stadium in what is expected to be a tight matchup, with a projected 5-4 victory for the Cardinals according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 7:45 PM ET on May 17.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cardinals will send Matthew Liberatore to the mound, while Corbin Burnes (4-2) will take the ball for the Brewers.

Brewers vs. Cardinals Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at 7:45 PM ET

Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at 7:45 PM ET Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSMW

BSMW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Brewers vs. Cardinals Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Cardinals 5, Brewers 4.

Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Cardinals

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

Brewers Performance Insights

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Brewers have posted a mark of 2-3.

In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Milwaukee and its foes are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Brewers' previous 10 games have not had a spread posted by sportsbooks.

The Brewers have come away with nine wins in the 16 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Milwaukee has a mark of 9-7 in contests where sportsbooks favor it by -110 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Brewers have a 52.4% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

The offense for Milwaukee is the No. 17 offense in MLB, scoring 4.4 runs per game (183 total runs).

Brewers pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.98 ERA this year, which ranks 12th in MLB.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Brewers Schedule