If you're looking for Tuesday's probable pitchers, you've come to the right spot. Keep reading to find a breakdown of the day's expected starting pitchers, which features a showdown between Justin Steele and the Cubs against Cristian Javier and the Astros.

Read on to find the probable pitching matchups for every game on the calendar for May 16.

Today's Probable Starting Pitchers

Angels at Orioles Probable Pitchers

The Los Angeles Angels will send Chase Silseth (0-0) to the hill as they face the Orioles, who will hand the ball to Dean Kremer (4-1) when the clubs play Tuesday.

LAA: Silseth BAL: Kremer 4 (8.1 IP) Games/IP 8 (41.2 IP) 3.24 ERA 4.97 5.4 K/9 6.9

Vegas Odds for Angels at Orioles

BAL Odds to Win: -135

-135 LAA Odds to Win: +115

+115 Total: 9.5 runs

Nationals at Marlins Probable Pitchers

The Washington Nationals will send Josiah Gray (3-5) to the bump as they play the Marlins, who will give the start to Jesus Luzardo (3-2) for the matchup between the clubs Tuesday.

WSH: Gray MIA: Luzardo 8 (45.2 IP) Games/IP 8 (45.1 IP) 2.96 ERA 3.38 7.9 K/9 9.5

Vegas Odds for Nationals at Marlins

MIA Odds to Win: -160

-160 WSH Odds to Win: +135

+135 Total: 7.5 runs

Pirates at Tigers Probable Pitchers

The Pittsburgh Pirates will send Luis Ortiz (0-1) to the hill as they take on the Tigers, who will counter with Michael Lorenzen (1-2) when the teams play Tuesday.

PIT: Ortiz DET: Lorenzen 1 (5 IP) Games/IP 5 (28 IP) 3.60 ERA 4.18 1.8 K/9 6.1

Vegas Odds for Pirates at Tigers

DET Odds to Win: -125

-125 PIT Odds to Win: +105

+105 Total: 9 runs

Yankees at Blue Jays Probable Pitchers

The New York Yankees will send Domingo German (2-3) to the hill as they face the Blue Jays, who will look to Kevin Gausman (2-3) when the teams meet Tuesday.

NYY: Germán TOR: Gausman 8 (45 IP) Games/IP 8 (48 IP) 4.00 ERA 3.38 9.4 K/9 12.6

Vegas Odds for Yankees at Blue Jays

TOR Odds to Win: -185

-185 NYY Odds to Win: +150

+150 Total: 8 runs

Mariners at Red Sox Probable Pitchers

The Seattle Mariners will send Luis Castillo (2-1) to the mound as they face the Red Sox, who will counter with Nick Pivetta (2-3) for the game between the clubs Tuesday.

SEA: Castillo BOS: Pivetta 8 (46.2 IP) Games/IP 7 (34.2 IP) 2.70 ERA 6.23 10.0 K/9 9.3

Vegas Odds for Mariners at Red Sox

SEA Odds to Win: -165

-165 BOS Odds to Win: +140

+140 Total: 10 runs

Rays at Mets Probable Pitchers

The Tampa Bay Rays will send Jalen Beeks (1-2) to the mound as they take on the Mets, who will counter with Justin Verlander (1-1) when the teams play on Tuesday.

TB: Beeks NYM: Verlander 15 (20 IP) Games/IP 2 (12 IP) 5.40 ERA 2.25 7.2 K/9 9.0

Vegas Odds for Rays at Mets

NYM Odds to Win: -160

-160 TB Odds to Win: +135

+135 Total: 9 runs

Brewers at Cardinals Probable Pitchers

The Milwaukee Brewers will send Wade Miley (3-2) to the bump as they play the Cardinals, who will hand the ball to Jordan Montgomery (2-5) for the matchup between the teams Tuesday.

MIL: Miley STL: Montgomery 7 (40 IP) Games/IP 8 (46 IP) 3.60 ERA 4.11 5.4 K/9 8.0

Vegas Odds for Brewers at Cardinals

STL Odds to Win: -185

-185 MIL Odds to Win: +150

+150 Total: 8.5 runs

Braves at Rangers Probable Pitchers

The Atlanta Braves will send Jared Shuster (0-0) to the mound as they play the Rangers, who will look to Dane Dunning (3-0) when the teams meet on Tuesday.

ATL: Shuster TEX: Dunning 0 (0 IP) Games/IP 10 (31.1 IP) - ERA 1.72 - K/9 5.5

Vegas Odds for Braves at Rangers

ATL Odds to Win: -115

-115 TEX Odds to Win: -105

-105 Total: 9.5 runs

Cubs at Astros Probable Pitchers

The Chicago Cubs will send Steele (6-0) to the mound as they face the Astros, who will hand the ball to Javier (3-1) for the matchup between the teams on Tuesday.

CHC: Steele HOU: Javier 8 (49.1 IP) Games/IP 8 (46.2 IP) 1.82 ERA 3.47 7.1 K/9 10.4

Vegas Odds for Cubs at Astros

HOU Odds to Win: -165

-165 CHC Odds to Win: +140

+140 Total: 7.5 runs

Guardians at White Sox Probable Pitchers

The Cleveland Guardians will send Shane Bieber (3-1) to the mound as they take on the White Sox, who will counter with Lance Lynn (1-5) when the teams play on Tuesday.

CLE: Bieber CHW: Lynn 8 (51.2 IP) Games/IP 8 (44.1 IP) 2.61 ERA 7.51 6.8 K/9 11.0

Vegas Odds for Guardians at White Sox

CLE Odds to Win: -120

-120 CHW Odds to Win: +100

+100 Total: 8.5 runs

Reds at Rockies Probable Pitchers

The Cincinnati Reds will send Brandon Williamson (0-0) to the bump as they take on the Rockies, who will look to Chase Anderson (0-0) when the clubs play Tuesday.

CIN: Williamson COL: Anderson 0 (0 IP) Games/IP 2 (5 IP) - ERA 0.00 - K/9 3.6

Vegas Odds for Reds at Rockies

COL Odds to Win: -130

-130 CIN Odds to Win: +110

+110 Total: 12.5 runs

Diamondbacks at Athletics Probable Pitchers

The Arizona Diamondbacks will send Tommy Henry (1-1) to the mound as they take on the Athletics, who will counter with Kyle Muller (1-3) for the game between the teams on Tuesday.

ARI: Henry OAK: Muller 4 (22.1 IP) Games/IP 8 (38 IP) 4.43 ERA 7.34 3.6 K/9 6.4

Vegas Odds for Diamondbacks at Athletics

ARI Odds to Win: -155

-155 OAK Odds to Win: +130

+130 Total: 9.5 runs

Royals at Padres Probable Pitchers

The Kansas City Royals will send Brady Singer (2-4) to the bump as they play the Padres, who will look to Seth Lugo (3-2) for the game between the clubs Tuesday.

KC: Singer SD: Lugo 8 (39.2 IP) Games/IP 7 (39.2 IP) 7.71 ERA 3.18 8.4 K/9 8.2

Vegas Odds for Royals at Padres

SD Odds to Win: -190

-190 KC Odds to Win: +155

+155 Total: 8.5 runs

Phillies at Giants Probable Pitchers

The Philadelphia Phillies will send Zack Wheeler (3-2) to the mound as they play the Giants, who will counter with Alex Cobb (3-1) when the teams face off Tuesday.

PHI: Wheeler SF: Cobb 8 (45 IP) Games/IP 8 (47.2 IP) 3.80 ERA 1.70 10.6 K/9 7.7

Vegas Odds for Phillies at Giants

PHI Odds to Win: -120

-120 SF Odds to Win: +100

+100 Total: 7.5 runs

Twins at Dodgers Probable Pitchers

The Minnesota Twins will send Bailey Ober (2-0) to the mound as they take on the Dodgers, who will give the start to Clayton Kershaw (6-2) for the matchup between the teams Tuesday.

MIN: Ober LAD: Kershaw 4 (24.1 IP) Games/IP 8 (49.2 IP) 1.85 ERA 2.36 8.1 K/9 10.1

Vegas Odds for Twins at Dodgers

LAD Odds to Win: -200

-200 MIN Odds to Win: +165

+165 Total: 8 runs

