The St. Louis Cardinals and Milwaukee Brewers will play on Tuesday at Busch Stadium, at 7:45 PM ET, with Nolan Gorman and Rowdy Tellez among those expected to produce at the plate.

Brewers vs. Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Brewers have hit 49 homers this season, which ranks 11th in the league.

Fueled by 100 extra-base hits, Milwaukee ranks 19th in MLB with a .389 slugging percentage this season.

The Brewers rank 20th in MLB with a .239 team batting average.

Milwaukee has scored 180 runs (4.4 per game) this season, which ranks 16th in MLB.

The Brewers have an on-base percentage of .316 this season, which ranks 18th in the league.

The Brewers rank 22nd with an average of 9.1 strikeouts per game.

Milwaukee has an eight K/9 this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 26th in baseball.

Milwaukee has the 14th-ranked ERA (4.03) in the majors this season.

Brewers pitchers have a 1.279 WHIP this season, 14th in the majors.

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Brewers' Wade Miley (3-2) will make his eighth start of the season.

The left-hander last pitched on Wednesday, when he gave up seven earned runs and allowed six hits in five innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

In seven starts this season, he's earned a quality start in four of them.

Miley has pitched five or more innings in seven straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Brewers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Brewers Starter Opponent Starter 5/10/2023 Dodgers L 8-1 Home Wade Miley Clayton Kershaw 5/12/2023 Royals W 5-1 Home Corbin Burnes Josh Taylor 5/13/2023 Royals W 4-3 Home Adrian Houser Zack Greinke 5/14/2023 Royals W 9-6 Home Colin Rea Jordan Lyles 5/15/2023 Cardinals L 18-1 Away Freddy Peralta Jack Flaherty 5/16/2023 Cardinals - Away Wade Miley Jordan Montgomery 5/17/2023 Cardinals - Away Corbin Burnes Adam Wainwright 5/19/2023 Rays - Away Adrian Houser Shane McClanahan 5/20/2023 Rays - Away Freddy Peralta Zach Eflin 5/21/2023 Rays - Away Freddy Peralta Yonny Chirinos 5/22/2023 Astros - Home Wade Miley Cristian Javier

