The Dallas Stars take their home ice at American Airlines Center against the Seattle Kraken in a decisive Game 7 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round on Monday, May 15, starting at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN, TVAS, and SportsNet. The series is tied up at 3-3.

Tune in to see the Stars and Kraken square off on ESPN, TVAS, and SportsNet.

Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Monday, May 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, May 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, TVAS, and SportsNet

Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Stars vs Kraken Additional Info

Stars vs. Kraken Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 5/13/2023 Kraken Stars 6-3 SEA 5/11/2023 Stars Kraken 5-2 DAL 5/9/2023 Kraken Stars 6-3 DAL 5/7/2023 Kraken Stars 7-2 SEA 5/4/2023 Stars Kraken 4-2 DAL

Stars Stats & Trends

The Stars have conceded 215 total goals (2.6 per game), the third-fewest in NHL action.

The Stars' 281 total goals (3.4 per game) rank seventh in the league.

Over the last 10 games, the Stars have claimed 75.0% of the possible points with a 6-3-1 record.

Defensively, the Stars have allowed 31 goals (3.1 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 3.6 goals per game (36 total) over that span.

Stars Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Jason Robertson 82 46 63 109 66 62 0% Jamie Benn 82 33 45 78 48 55 60% Joe Pavelski 82 28 49 77 57 32 53.3% Roope Hintz 73 37 38 75 38 26 52% Miro Heiskanen 79 11 62 73 65 53 -

Kraken Stats & Trends

The Kraken have conceded 252 total goals this season (3.1 per game), 14th in the league.

With 289 goals (3.5 per game), the Kraken have the NHL's fourth-best offense.

Over the last 10 contests, the Kraken have claimed 80.0% of the possible points with a 6-4-0 record.

On the defensive side, the Kraken have given up three goals per game (30 total) over those 10 matchups.

They have totaled 34 goals during that span.

Kraken Key Players