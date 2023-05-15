You can find player prop bet odds for Christian Yelich, Paul Goldschmidt and others on the Milwaukee Brewers and St. Louis Cardinals before their matchup at 7:45 PM ET on Monday at Busch Stadium.

Brewers vs. Cardinals Game Info

When: Monday, May 15, 2023 at 7:45 PM ET

Monday, May 15, 2023 at 7:45 PM ET Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSMW

MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers

Freddy Peralta Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Peralta Stats

Freddy Peralta (4-2) will take to the mound for the Brewers and make his eighth start of the season.

He's looking to extend his three-game quality start streak.

Peralta has seven starts in a row of five innings or more.

Among qualified pitchers this campaign, the 26-year-old's 2.88 ERA ranks 22nd, 1.180 WHIP ranks 41st, and 10.2 K/9 ranks 17th.

Peralta Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Dodgers May. 8 6.0 3 1 1 5 2 at Rockies May. 2 6.0 7 2 2 10 3 vs. Tigers Apr. 26 6.0 4 2 0 8 0 vs. Red Sox Apr. 21 5.2 5 4 4 4 2 at Padres Apr. 15 5.0 9 5 5 5 1

Christian Yelich Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)

Yelich Stats

Yelich has 39 hits with four doubles, seven home runs and 16 walks. He has driven in 23 runs with nine stolen bases.

He has a .262/.341/.430 slash line on the season.

Yelich hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .412 with three home runs, two walks and seven RBI.

Yelich Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Royals May. 14 2-for-4 2 1 2 5 1 vs. Royals May. 13 2-for-4 2 2 3 8 0 vs. Royals May. 12 2-for-3 0 0 2 2 1 vs. Dodgers May. 10 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Dodgers May. 9 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0

Rowdy Tellez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Tellez Stats

Rowdy Tellez has four doubles, 10 home runs, 16 walks and 23 RBI (30 total hits).

He has a slash line of .244/.326/.520 so far this year.

Tellez has picked up a hit in four straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .222 with a home run, two walks and an RBI.

Tellez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Royals May. 14 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 vs. Royals May. 13 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 vs. Royals May. 12 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 vs. Dodgers May. 9 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 vs. Dodgers May. 8 0-for-4 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals

Paul Goldschmidt Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Goldschmidt Stats

Goldschmidt has 50 hits with 15 doubles, seven home runs and 19 walks. He has driven in 21 runs with five stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .313/.392/.538 so far this season.

Goldschmidt Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Red Sox May. 14 2-for-5 0 0 1 3 0 at Red Sox May. 13 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 1 at Red Sox May. 12 3-for-5 1 0 0 3 0 at Cubs May. 10 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Cubs May. 9 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0

Nolan Gorman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Gorman Stats

Nolan Gorman has 31 hits with seven doubles, nine home runs, 17 walks and 28 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.

He's slashing .270/.366/.565 on the season.

Gorman enters this game looking to extend his five-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .385 with two doubles, two home runs, three walks and five RBI.

Gorman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Red Sox May. 14 1-for-3 1 0 1 2 0 at Red Sox May. 13 1-for-1 1 0 1 2 0 at Red Sox May. 12 1-for-1 1 1 2 4 0 at Cubs May. 9 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Cubs May. 8 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

