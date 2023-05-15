Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers (23-17) meet Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals (16-25) in the series opener at Busch Stadium on Monday, May 15. The game will start at 7:45 PM ET.

The Cardinals are listed as -105 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favored Brewers (-115). The over/under is 8 runs for this contest (with -105 odds to hit the over and -115 odds to go under).

Brewers vs. Cardinals Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, May 15, 2023

Monday, May 15, 2023 Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Probable Pitchers: Freddy Peralta - MIL (4-2, 2.88 ERA) vs Jack Flaherty - STL (2-4, 6.18 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Brewers vs. Cardinals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Have the desire to wager on the Brewers' game versus the Cardinals but aren't quite sure where to begin? We're here to assist you. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are three of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for example, the Brewers (-115) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Brewers to take down the Cardinals with those odds, and the Brewers emerge with the victory, you'd get back $18.70.

And that's not all. There are lots of other ways to play, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will Rowdy Tellez get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many different ways you can wager on games.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Brewers vs. Cardinals Betting Trends and Insights

The Brewers have won 15, or 60%, of the 25 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Brewers have gone 15-10 (winning 60% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -115 or shorter.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for Milwaukee.

The Brewers went 4-2 across the six games they were moneyline favorites in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Milwaukee and its opponents combined to go over the run total six times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Cardinals have won in six, or 37.5%, of the 16 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This year, the Cardinals have won five of 14 games when listed as at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Cardinals have played as underdogs in five of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, St. Louis and its opponents have failed to hit the over twice.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Brewers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +2200 10th 1st Win NL Central -144 - 1st

Think the Brewers can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Milwaukee and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.