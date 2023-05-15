How to Watch the Brewers vs. Cardinals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 15
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 1:10 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Nolan Arenado and the St. Louis Cardinals hit the field on Monday at Busch Stadium against Freddy Peralta, who is starting for the Milwaukee Brewers. First pitch is set for 7:45 PM ET.
Brewers vs. Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, May 15, 2023
- Time: 7:45 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Location: St. Louis, Missouri
- Venue: Busch Stadium
Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Brewers are 11th in baseball with 49 home runs. They average 1.2 per game.
- Milwaukee ranks 18th in baseball with a .393 slugging percentage.
- The Brewers are 16th in the majors with a .241 batting average.
- Milwaukee ranks 14th in runs scored with 179 (4.5 per game).
- The Brewers' .317 on-base percentage ranks 17th in baseball.
- The Brewers' 9.1 strikeouts per game rank 21st in the majors.
- The pitching staff for Milwaukee has a collective eight K/9, the fifth-worst in MLB.
- Milwaukee's 3.66 team ERA ranks seventh across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Brewers have the ninth-lowest WHIP in the majors (1.240).
Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher
- Peralta gets the start for the Brewers, his eighth of the season. He is 4-2 with a 2.88 ERA and 46 strikeouts through 40 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Monday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he threw six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
- Peralta is aiming for his fourth quality start in a row.
- Peralta will try to go five or more innings for his eighth straight appearance. He's averaging 5.7 innings per outing.
Brewers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Brewers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/9/2023
|Dodgers
|L 6-2
|Home
|Eric Lauer
|Noah Syndergaard
|5/10/2023
|Dodgers
|L 8-1
|Home
|Wade Miley
|Clayton Kershaw
|5/12/2023
|Royals
|W 5-1
|Home
|Corbin Burnes
|Josh Taylor
|5/13/2023
|Royals
|W 4-3
|Home
|Adrian Houser
|Zack Greinke
|5/14/2023
|Royals
|W 9-6
|Home
|Colin Rea
|Jordan Lyles
|5/15/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Away
|Freddy Peralta
|Jack Flaherty
|5/16/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Away
|Wade Miley
|Jordan Montgomery
|5/17/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Away
|Corbin Burnes
|Adam Wainwright
|5/19/2023
|Rays
|-
|Away
|Adrian Houser
|Shane McClanahan
|5/20/2023
|Rays
|-
|Away
|Freddy Peralta
|Zach Eflin
|5/21/2023
|Rays
|-
|Away
|Freddy Peralta
|Yonny Chirinos
