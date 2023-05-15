Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals will meet Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday at Busch Stadium, at 7:45 PM ET.

The Brewers are -110 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favorite Cardinals (-110). The total for the game has been set at 8 runs.

Brewers vs. Cardinals Odds & Info

Date: Monday, May 15, 2023

Time: 7:45 PM ET

TV: BSMW

Location: St. Louis, Missouri

Venue: Busch Stadium

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds PUSH -110 -110 8 -115 -105 - - -

Brewers Recent Betting Performance

The Brewers have played as the underdog in four of their past 10 games and have gone 1-3 in those contests.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Brewers and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total six times.

The Brewers' previous 10 games have not had a spread set by sportsbooks.

Brewers Betting Records & Stats

The Brewers have been chosen as underdogs in 15 games this year and have walked away with the win eight times (53.3%) in those games.

Milwaukee has a record of 8-7 in games where bookmakers have it as underdogs of at least -110 on the moneyline.

The Brewers have an implied victory probability of 52.4% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Games involving Milwaukee have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 18 of 40 chances this season.

The Brewers have yet play a game with a spread this season.

Brewers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 13-8 10-9 10-8 13-9 17-11 6-6

